Organigram (TSE:OGI) Insider Sells C$19,926.00 in Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Emberg sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$19,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,719. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Organigram stock opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$293.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

