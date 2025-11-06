DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.30.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 442.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $211,415,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

