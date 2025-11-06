Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) CEO Herriot Tabuteau Sells 21,775 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,228.21. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $6,750,909.61.

On Monday, November 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,330.30.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,518,062.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72.

On Monday, September 15th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 15,254 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $1,790,361.98.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $135.69 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,889,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,185,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,740,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,360,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

