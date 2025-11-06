Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 16,289 Shares

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $532,976.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 563,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,434,709.76. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $74,896.08.

Chewy Stock Down 2.3%

CHWY stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

