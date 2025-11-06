Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 16,289 Shares

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $532,976.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 563,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,434,709.76. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $74,896.08.
Chewy Stock Down 2.3%
CHWY stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $48.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
