Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IOSP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IOSP opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 327,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

