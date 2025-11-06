Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.15 million, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 3,760,485 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 585,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 549,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 306,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

