EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $912.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 8.36%.The company had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,610.82. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $33,760.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 119,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,582.76. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 958,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 5.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EverQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.