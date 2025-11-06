Zacks Research Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Hold

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,982.54. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 346,167 shares of company stock worth $5,008,206 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
