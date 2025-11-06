Zacks Research Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Hold

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,982.54. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 346,167 shares of company stock worth $5,008,206 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.