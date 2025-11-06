BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

