B. Riley Forecasts TG Therapeutics FY2025 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.04 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

