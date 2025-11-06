Raymond James Financial Weighs in on 5N Plus FY2025 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNP. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$22.88.

TSE VNP opened at C$21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.50.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

