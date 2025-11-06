Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic Sells 1,823 Shares

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $419,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,550.92. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.06. Standex International Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $247.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 72.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

