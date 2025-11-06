Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) CEO Cameron Turtle Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,248,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.