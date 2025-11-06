Generac (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $159.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 69.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

