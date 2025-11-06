HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for COGT Earnings

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 954,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 526,867 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.