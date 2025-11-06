Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Upwork Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Upwork in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upwork’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Upwork’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The company had revenue of ($387.62) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Upwork by 747.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 262,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,266.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,471.80. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,358 shares in the company, valued at $21,647,160. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,318 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

