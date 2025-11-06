Q3 EPS Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Boosted by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.68.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

