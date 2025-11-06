Q3 Earnings Estimate for ACHC Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 306,314 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,898 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

