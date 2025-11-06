Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.55.

Western Union Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE WU opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Western Union has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 649.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 260.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 464.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 667.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.