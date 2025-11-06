B. Riley Expects Weaker Earnings for Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.52 million, a PE ratio of -401.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

