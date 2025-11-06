Analysts Offer Predictions for TERN Q3 Earnings

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ TERN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of -0.02. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

