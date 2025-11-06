Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.2 million-$199.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.4 million.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 206,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 165,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.