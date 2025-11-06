Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

