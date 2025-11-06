Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $591.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.81.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

