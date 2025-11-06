Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $67,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $236.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.