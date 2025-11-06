1,486 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
