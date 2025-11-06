Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Announces Earnings Results

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30, Zacks reports.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

Slide Insurance stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Slide Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLDE. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Slide Insurance and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Slide Insurance declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $33,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $9,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $7,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $4,724,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $4,222,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

