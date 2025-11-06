Horan Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

