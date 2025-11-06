Sienna Gestion Buys 1,986 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sienna Gestion raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $548.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

