Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Sienna Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 63,798 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $218.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.33 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

