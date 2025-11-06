Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,609 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 27,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.