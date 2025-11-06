Andra AP fonden Acquires 47,000 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $140.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $127.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

