Able Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

