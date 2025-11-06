11,100 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 47.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 445.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $385.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.98.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,989,576 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.