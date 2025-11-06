T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Holdings Lifted by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,951,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.78.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,183,061 shares of company stock worth $523,510,104. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

