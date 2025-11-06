Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Purchases 7,313 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,457,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $50.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.