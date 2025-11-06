PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF $PAB Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Free Report) by 211.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

PAB opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

