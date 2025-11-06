Sound Shore Management Inc CT Makes New $99.38 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375,000. Bank of America comprises about 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC increased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.