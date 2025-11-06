Genus Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,314,000 after acquiring an additional 286,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.15 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Argus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

