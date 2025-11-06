Centerpoint Advisory Group Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Centerpoint Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

