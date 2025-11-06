Centerpoint Advisory Group Buys 1,450 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $2,638,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.Super Micro Computer’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

