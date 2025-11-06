Black Swift Group LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.9%

AVAV stock opened at $350.70 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.96, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.56.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $365.00 price target on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.07.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

