Brooktree Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Stryker accounts for about 0.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $357.76 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

