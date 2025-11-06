Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 435,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $77,731.89. Following the sale, the director owned 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,467.30. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dylan Lissette bought 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $335,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 145,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,384.14. This represents a 27.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,392 shares of company stock worth $584,273. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

