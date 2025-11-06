Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $36.36 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $283.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.35 and its 200-day moving average is $280.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

