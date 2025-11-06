Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $77.65 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 243,675 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $77,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

