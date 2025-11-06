SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.