Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117,009 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

