SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 256.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,325 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

