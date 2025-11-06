Claro Advisors LLC Sells 5,553 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $284.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

